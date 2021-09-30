Critical Survey: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) versus SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tucows and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $311.20 million 2.65 $5.78 million N/A N/A SciPlay $582.20 million 4.59 $20.90 million $0.86 24.30

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.32% 6.37% 1.46% SciPlay 3.50% 4.74% 3.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Tucows shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tucows and SciPlay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 1 0 3.00 SciPlay 1 8 3 0 2.17

Tucows presently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.30%. SciPlay has a consensus target price of $19.46, indicating a potential downside of 6.90%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Tucows.

Summary

SciPlay beats Tucows on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

