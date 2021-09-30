Critical Review: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) & Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Tesla alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tesla and Stellantis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 8 9 13 0 2.17 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Tesla currently has a consensus price target of $612.59, suggesting a potential downside of 21.59%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Tesla.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tesla and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $31.54 billion 24.53 $690.00 million $0.64 1,220.80 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.39 $33.13 million $1.36 14.17

Tesla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stellantis. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tesla has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 5.21% 9.75% 4.24% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Summary

Tesla beats Stellantis on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.