Critical Review: PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.4% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace 4.25% -2.50% 5.52% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $11.53 million 0.34 -$12.30 million N/A N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PASSUR Aerospace.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PASSUR Aerospace and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 1 0 3.00

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.91%. Given dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R. Keller in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

