Critical Comparison: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) & Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.36%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.35%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -91.49% -66.91% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($1.07) -2.97 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 417.33 -$7.32 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.