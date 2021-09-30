Critical Analysis: Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -18,661.76% -58.47% -49.10% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Liquid Media Group and CLPS Incorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 582.26 -$4.64 million N/A N/A CLPS Incorporation $89.42 million 0.59 $2.94 million N/A N/A

CLPS Incorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Liquid Media Group and CLPS Incorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CLPS Incorporation beats Liquid Media Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting; development, maintenance and testing of software project; and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

