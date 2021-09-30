Critical Analysis: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) vs. NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

This table compares Aiadvertising and NuZee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.66 -$1.27 million N/A N/A NuZee $1.40 million 27.62 -$9.48 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has higher revenue and earnings than NuZee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of NuZee shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuZee has a beta of -4.29, suggesting that its stock price is 529% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aiadvertising and NuZee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% NuZee -937.73% -147.54% -129.22%

Summary

Aiadvertising beats NuZee on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.