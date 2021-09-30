Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 1,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 823,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

CRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $48,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 56,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,929,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,134,013 shares of company stock worth $121,494,141 and have sold 141,116 shares worth $3,993,625.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cricut in the second quarter valued at $45,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

