Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Raised to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.99.

Shares of CR opened at C$3.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.64. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$479.13 million and a PE ratio of -52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

