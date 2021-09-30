Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.32.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE:CPG opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 89.04%. The firm had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.