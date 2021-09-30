Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WILYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DNB Markets raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

