Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $156.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

CBRL stock opened at $142.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 196.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

