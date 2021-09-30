CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Nancy Hawthorne Sells 7,000 Shares

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $100.49 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.32 and a 1-year high of $102.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $741.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. Research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

CRAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in CRA International by 353.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 35.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

