Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Sells $31,615.32 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Maurizio Baratta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06.

COUP opened at $216.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

