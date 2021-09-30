Coreto (COR) Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Coreto has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $57,741.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coreto has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coreto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coreto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coreto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.