CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CTK opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. CooTek has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

