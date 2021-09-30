Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNVY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CNVY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

