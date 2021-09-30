Convex Finance Price Tops $8.60 on Major Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $8.60 or 0.00019896 BTC on exchanges. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $183.83 million and $11.16 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00064882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00102273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,288.52 or 1.00154653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.00 or 0.06862298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.59 or 0.00771823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

