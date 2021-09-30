Contrasting Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Marriott International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Marriott International has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marriott International and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 6 6 0 2.50 Travel + Leisure 0 1 3 0 2.75

Marriott International presently has a consensus target price of $138.58, indicating a potential downside of 8.77%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $71.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.90%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Marriott International.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 3.51% 83.60% 1.43% Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marriott International and Travel + Leisure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $10.57 billion 4.68 -$267.00 million $0.18 843.94 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.23 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -59.26

Travel + Leisure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marriott International. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

