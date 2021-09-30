ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.77

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 585204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,345,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,271. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ContextLogic by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

