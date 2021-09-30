Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 379,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,068,580 shares.The stock last traded at $183.34 and had previously closed at $185.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

