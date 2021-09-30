CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 6.5%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.21. 22 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 404,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.