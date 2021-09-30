Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Gap Down to $24.34

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $23.40. Conn’s shares last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 921 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CONN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $674.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $1,345,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,069 shares of company stock worth $2,010,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $1,934,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 132.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $222,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

