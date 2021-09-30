Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,117 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 363.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Amcor by 134.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Amcor by 33.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.73 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

