Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 85.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $33,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,800,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.28 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

