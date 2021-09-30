Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 42,184 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,184 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $257.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

