Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 95,433 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,326,225. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

