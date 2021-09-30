Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimerix by 91.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $11.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

