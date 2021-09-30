Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 6,220 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Snap-on by 33.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Snap-on by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $215.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $142.15 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

