Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $297.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.11 and its 200 day moving average is $286.07. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.51 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,494,604 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

