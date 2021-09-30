Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.05 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

