Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,525,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,383,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $495.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.29 and a 52-week high of $515.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $10,829,875 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

