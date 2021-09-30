Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 95.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 84.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Avangrid stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

