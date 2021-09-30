Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Affimed worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 224.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 46.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 141,323 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 25.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 31.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $574.98 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

