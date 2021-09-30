Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.79. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 15,272 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
