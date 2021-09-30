Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Gap Up to $10.34

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.79. Comstock Resources shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 15,272 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.