Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. Analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,559 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.