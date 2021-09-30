Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 842.1% in September

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 842.1% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 527,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,461. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFRUY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

