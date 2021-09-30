Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $6.94 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 141,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth $1,266,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,417,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Thursday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

