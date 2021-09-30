Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 34,792 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 328,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.40%.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

