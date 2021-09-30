Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,427,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,834,000 after purchasing an additional 125,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 195,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.8% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

ICE opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.