Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,419,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,659,000 after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW opened at $113.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

