Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.15.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $154.48 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

