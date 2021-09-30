Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 847 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,723,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,826,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 330,386 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 243,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,871,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $16.82 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

