Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,341,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,615,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

