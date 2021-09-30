Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average is $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

