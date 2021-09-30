Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

PLD stock opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.58. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The firm has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

