Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,468 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,748 shares of company stock worth $22,481,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.28 and its 200-day moving average is $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

