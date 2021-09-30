Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 15,514 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 27.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

