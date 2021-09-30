Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,551 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.