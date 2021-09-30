Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $173.76 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.72 and a 200 day moving average of $177.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.