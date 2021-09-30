Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,881 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

IAT opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

